Listen to Mac Miller's First Official Posthumous Track ''Time''

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 3:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Mac Miller

YouTube

Mac Miller's first posthumous song has been released, nine months after his death. 

Anderson .Paak's band, Free Nationals, dropped the chill track 'Time" with the permission of Miller's family on Wednesday. Multiple outlets report that Mac's verse was recorded in May 2018, just four months before he died at the age of 26

In the song, which features Kali Uchis, Miller raps, "I don't trip, but I slip, I fall / Sleep all day maybe miss your call / Like I been missing you / Still I continue tied up and trippin' / I'm making the wrong decisions and you sick of it all."

Anderson, who was a frequent collaborator with the young rapper, shared his gratitude on Twitter. "Endless thanks to Macs beautiful family for allowing us to release this special peace of art," Anderson tweeted.

Mac's mom, Karen Meyers, even shared the song on her Instagram

Watch

Inside Mac Miller's Star-Studded Tribute Concert

The release of the track couldn't have come at a better time. On Wednesday, Mac's song "Self Care" went platinum less than a year after it's release. 

Even after his death, fans of the star continue to learn more about the artist. They got a taste for his cheesy sense of humor when people discovered that he had a secret Instagram, where he posted videos of himself as his alter ego "Lars." On the account, Mac showed off his vape tricks, which are pretty enviable.

Now, please excuse us while we listen to "Time" on repeat.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Mac Miller , Music , Death , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Chris Daughtry's Wife Comes Out as Bisexual in His New Song

Yalitza Aparicio Controversy, Alvaro Soler & More - Full Episode

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Says It Took Her 4 Years to "Feel at a Good Place" With New Album

Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift Prove There Is No "Bad Blood'' In the Sweetest Way

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

The Long-Term Effect of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Short Engagement

DJ Khaled Allegedly Will Sue Billboard Chart Over Disqualifying Sales

BTS, Halsey

We Can't Stop Watching Halsey and BTS' Latest Dance Party

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.