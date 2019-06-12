Inside Sophie Turner's Luxurious Bachelorette Party in Europe

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
Sophie Turner is doing some celebrating in Europe ahead of her second wedding to Joe Jonas.
While the Game of Thrones actress and the Jonas Brothers star tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May, they'll also be having another ceremony this summer in France.
"Their real wedding will be in France this summer, but they thought this would be a fun way to make it legal," an insider previously shared with E! News. "They wanted to have it planned out in advance to give friends a chance to come. It was a fun night in Vegas and it worked out perfectly."
As the couple prepares to tie the knot for a second time, Turner is enjoying a bachelorette party with her pals, including her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams.
"Sophie flew to Spain four days ago on a private jet with her closest girlfriends," a source tells E! News. "Sophie rented out a luxurious penthouse suite at the hotel. Half of the girls are in her wedding party but they are all very close girlfriends of Sophie. Sophie has always been a huge fan of Spain and she knew that it would be a fun place to party and celebrate her upcoming wedding."
"She and Joe both love traveling overseas so it made sense why she wanted to celebrate far from home," the insider continues. "Maisie helped coordinate a lot of the trip but everything was taken care of by Sophie. She wanted her friends to have a lot fun and wanted it to be a huge party weekend."
The group of girls kicked off the hen party after the Jonas Brothers' concert in London. According to a second source, Turner and her pals have made stops in Benidorf, Spain, Berlin and Prague.
"Sophie has been wearing a Bride-to-Be sash and is having the best time with her girls including Maisie Williams and Nadia Parkes," the second insider shares with E! News. "They are partying at night and sun tanning during the day. Everything is very coordinated with matching outfits and colorful wigs. They are going all out to make it fun for Sophie."
"The girls have been hitting up nightclubs and dancing up a storm both in the clubs and at their hotel near the coast," the source says. "They spent one day recovering by the rooftop pool at the Soho House in Berlin. They all lounged in matching robes and enjoyed drinks at sunset."
"Now they are in Prague walking around the beautiful city and admiring all the old architecture," the insider tells E! News. "It's a fun group of girls and Sophie is having a great time just being with her best friends in so many different places. They are really bonding and making it a memorable few days she won't forget."