Luke Perry's Daughter Shares Adorable Childhood Photos With Late Star Before Father's Day

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 12:51 PM
Luke Perry's daughter took to Instagram early on Wednesday to again pay tribute to her late father.
The Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 actor died in March at age 52 after suffering a stroke. Luke was survived by daughter Sophie Perry, who recently turned 19, son Jack Perry, 21, their and his ex-wife Rachel "Minnie" Sharp, his fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, and other family members.
Sophie posted childhood photos of her with Luke, including a pic of him holding her as a baby and a photo of her as a toddler sitting in a chair beside him.
"I love you," she wrote.
The pics were posted four days before Father's Day.
Luke was laid to rest in Tennessee, where he owned a farm. The actor was buried in an eco-friendly biodegradable suit made partially of fungus, per his wishes. The outfit, an "Infinity Burial Suit," is said to "aid in decomposition, work to neutralize toxins found in the body and transfer nutrients to plant life."
Last month, Sophie revealed on Instagram new ink she got to pay tribute to her father—a wrist tattoo of a wild mushroom.
When asked if she misses her dad, she wrote, "Every moment of every day. I will NEVER not miss him."
