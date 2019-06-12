Russian Doll Season 2 Will Be All About a Cat?

Russian Doll season two is officially happening! So, what's next for "sweet birthday baby" Nadia and Alan?

"I don't know, maybe season two is all about Oatmeal the cat? We don't know!" co-creator Amy Poehler joked with E! News ahead of the show's official renewal. "As you can tell, the women in the show are real deep thinkers, big brains. Everyone's really talented so the chance to get to work together again would be amazing. I think there are some really good ideas for season two."

Imagine a second season all about a cat? The first season was trippy and so well-done, the team behind the scenes could probably pull off an Oatmeal-centric season.