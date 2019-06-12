John Stamos Gives a Tour of His $5.8 Million Home With Help From Son Billy

YouTube
by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 12:17 PM
Have mercy! John Stamos is showing off his Beverly Hills home, which is currently available for $5.8 million!
The Fuller House star, with the help of 14-month-old son Billy Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh, is taking fans on a tour of the two-bedroom abode. In a new feature for Architectural Digest, published Wednesday, Stamos lets cameras into the Spanish-style residence, which he originally purchased as a bachelor pad in 2005.
"This place is more 'me' than any other house that I've lived in, starting with the bones of it, which are grounded and old-school," Stamos tells AD. "I was able to start as a bachelor and, then, marriage and the kid. I even got married on the property, so it just represents a lot of changes throughout my life."
"It started out as a party house, and then I straightened my act out and it became a healing house," he shares. "And then, all of a sudden, Caitlin came into my life, and that was joyous and it took a turn there."
The Stamos residence features a rustic interior, with pictures and Disneyland memorabilia on display throughout the rooms.
"John added the stone to the fireplace wall and we took it from there. Knowing he loves old Hollywood and, of course, Disneyland gave us a starting point," interior designer Chris Barrett, who collaborated with Stamos on the house, tells AD. "I knew we needed to add a bit of humor whenever we could. We added small moments here and there. Our mission was to create a feeling of comfort and approachability."
The backyard also features a gorgeous swimming pool, with stunning views of Los Angeles.
Take a look at the video above to see Stamos give a tour of the home with the help of McHugh and their son!
