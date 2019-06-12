Chris Pratt Jokes He Ate "12 Pounds" of Cake at His Wedding to Katherine Schwarzenegger

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 12:11 PM
Chris Pratt may have partied a little too hard at his wedding...at the dessert table.
The 39-year-old Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star married Katherine Schwarzenegger the 29-year-old daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, in Montecito, California on Saturday.
Sports broadcaster and trainer Jay Glazer posted on his Instagram Story on Tuesday a video of him and Chris.
"My dude got married this weekend, already working out at the gym," he said. "You look like a totally different guy."
""Yeah, that's what 12 pounds of wedding cake will do to you," Chris joked.
"God is good. God heals the broken heart," he said.
This marks the first marriage for Katherine and the second for Chris.
Instagram / Jay Glazer
He and ex-wife Anna Faris, who share 6-year-old son Jack, split in 2017 after eight years of marriage.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?