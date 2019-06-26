"I'm Gonna Throw Up!" Relive Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's Most Grueling Workouts

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jun. 26, 2019 6:00 AM
Rain or shine, the Kardashians always make time for a workout.
In fact, in the new workout compilation video above, Khloe Kardashian is seen asking Kourtney Kardashian if they "have to workout today." Nonetheless, the Kardashian sisters seemingly never miss a chance to break a sweat.
Don't believe us? Well, in the resurfaced Keeping Up With the Kardashians footage, Khloe and Kourtney willingly workout while combating a hangover.
"Oh s--t! We're exhausted," the Good American boss joked during the strenuous workout. "Ugh, I'm gonna throw up."
Now that's commitment.
And we can't forget to mention the time Kourtney powered through "bad" shoulder, ankle and knee pain to box with Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen.
"I just have a bad attitude," the KKW Beauty boss quipped in response.
Still, the group persevered with their exercise routine—and the hard work has clearly paid off. "We are making it known today that late 30s slash 40 is the new 18 slash 21," Kourt added.
Fans can certainly learn quite a bit from the fit reality TV veterans. Case in point: Khloe has also since passed her workout wisdom onto her Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian participants.
For notable Kardashian workout moments, be sure to watch the video above. Oh, and don't forget to tune-in to Revenge Body when it returns Sunday, Jul. 7.
