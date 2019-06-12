YouTuber David Dobrik Files For Divorce From BFF's Mom 1 Month After Wedding

Some marriages just don't last forever.

E! News can confirm that YouTube star David Dobrik is legally calling it quits with his wife of one month, Lorraine Nash. In May, David took to social media to announce he'd tied the knot with Lorraine, the mother of his friend and fellow YouTube star Jason Nash.

"Last night I became my best friends stepfather by marrying his mother," he wrote on Instagram along with a picture of the duo in wedding attire. "So grateful for this opportunity. I'll treat you as my own. Love you Jason, now go take out the trash it's stinking up our living room."

He also explained to his fans on Twitter, "My friend told me I would never find love and get married. So I flew to his moms house and married her on the spot. Now that same friend is my stepson. True love always wins."