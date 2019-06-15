Happy Birthday, North West! Look Back at 6 Years of Adorable (& Fashionable!) Pics Starring Kim Kardashian's Daughter

by Emily Mae Czachor | Sat., Jun. 15, 2019 4:00 AM
Remember when North West landed her first solo magazine cover? What about the time she joined the gospel choir at Kanye West's Sunday Services? Or starred in her own rendition of the "Old Town Road" video and promptly went viral (for the umpteenth time)?
It's no secret Kim Kardashian's oldest has accomplished a heck of a lot, and all before her sixth birthday! So being that today, June 15, marks North's official b-day, we want to celebrate with a proud nod to these last six years—and more specifically, the adorable, impressive and generally heartwarming moments she's gifted us during them.
Check out the photos below to take a fashionable, nostalgic and seriously cute stroll down memory lane with the birthday girl on her special day!
Nori helps out during mommy's Dolce & Gabbana fitting. "Thank you Domenico! I hope North was a good assistant (swipe)," Kim posted.
Just like mommy! Kim shared this precious pic of North in the glam chair on Instagram.
North West looked ready for the runway after putting on her mom's clothes. Everything was going great, until...
Article continues below
"Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn't wear my boots," Kim captioned the pics. LOL!
North films a YouTube video with her icon, JoJo Siwa, where the new BFFs make glittery slime, play hide-and-seek and have a dance party.
Kim and North enjoy play time during a trip to Montreal.
Article continues below
"She was actually sleeping like this for a good 30 minutes," Kim posted of North dreaming atop her daddy's head.
"Me & my bff! North came to visit me on set & said momma can we do a photo shoot together just me & you! I followed her poses & direction so here it is! I always dreamed of having a baby girl & she's perfect!"
In honor of Father's Day, Kim shared this heartwarming pic of North and Kanye from the little one's 5th birthday party.
Article continues below
Alongside this pic, Kim had the sweetest message for North on her 5th birthday. "My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I'm so honored to be your mom Northie," Kim wrote. "You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can't believe your so big now! The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl! P.S. Now that you're 5, don't you think it's the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now!?!"
It seems North has taken to her big sister role, as she was all smiles in this pic with mom Kim Kardashian, brother Saint West, and sister Chicago West!
North and cousin Penelope Disick transformed into Unicorns for their joint birthday bash in June of 2018!
Article continues below
North and Penelope swam their little hearts out at their Unicorn themed birthday party!
North enjoyed the nature in Wyoming while in the Equality state with dad Kanye West, mom Kim Kardashian, and others.
Kanye proved his oldest child is his biggest fan by sharing a video of the five-year-old singing the chorus of Make No Mistake!
Article continues below
North knows how to strike a pose while taking a selfie with her famous mom!
E!
"BFF's @tracyromulus How cute is Ryan wearing @thekidssupply slip dress and choker & @akidbrand slides #RyanxNorth," Kim captioned this cute pic.
E!
Nori gazes at the ocean during a weekend trip to Malibu.
Article continues below
North flashes a giant smile while posing with mama.
Kim and North hit the tennis court in this adorable pic.
Too cute! Kim posted this pic of North "wearing" her heeled boots with the caption, "Didn't think it would happen this soon...my baby girl stealing my shoes. At least she has good taste #Balenciaga."
Article continues below
North, Penelope and Khloe all sport matching braids during a trip to Vail.
The Kardashian-Jenner clan enjoys a day at the museum.
Snapchat
North flashes a giant smile on Snapchat.
Article continues below
Snapchat
Kim posted a Snapchat video with, "She thinks it's Valentine's Day EVERYDAY."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3
North strikes a pose at her dad's Yeezy fashion show.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3
Kendall gives Nori a lift on the catwalk.
Article continues below
Courtesy of Kim Kardashian
North poses with her mommy and daddy for an adorable Christmas Eve photo at the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas party.
Courtesy of Kim Kardashian
Nori looks so happy while visiting Santa Claus at the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Eve party.
instagram.com/teamkimye
North and her cousins, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, are the stars of the family's adorable 2015 christmas card.
Article continues below
Little Nori and Kim Kardashian wear matching braids and fur jackets to celebrate the Christmas holiday.
So cute! North gives Auntie Koko a lipstick makeover in the cutest way possible.
North and pal Sophia Pippen are the coolest drivers in town.
Article continues below
BFFs North and P share a special moment after bath time.
E!
Kim posted this cute photo with the caption, "My little ballerina."
Aunt "KoKo Loco" Instagrammed this cute pic of her "little ladies" Nori and Penelope posing with a copy of her book Strong Looks Better Naked.
Article continues below
Kim Kardashian posted this adorable photo of North West at her Troop Beverly Hills-themed baby shower with the caption, "Our Troop Leader."
"bff's at the pumpkin patch," Kim shared with this adorable photo.
After their big trip to the pumpkin patch, Kim shared this adorable pic with the caption, "Knocked out!"
Article continues below
Nori enjoyed some fun backstage with Ellen DeGeneres during a taping of her show.
Auntie Khloé Kardashian shares a candid moment between Nori and Penelope in the great outdoors.
North hangs with her mama and flaunts her curls as she channels her favorite Disney character.
Article continues below
North gives Auntie Khloé a smooch in this adorable pic.
North is absolutely giddy about her sweet treat.
Instagram, Kim Kardashian
North snaps a photo backstage at her dad's fashion show.
Article continues below
Khloe Kardashian/Twitter
North's giant sunglasses are falling off her face!
Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Nori gets a peck on the cheek from her daddy.
The adorable duo cool off on a hot day.
Article continues below
Kim Kardashian Returns to the White House to Discuss Prison Reform: ''I Wanted to Do the Right Thing''
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?