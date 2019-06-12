Will Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards Join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 10:39 AM
Is there room on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Kyle Richards and her sister? Not just former star Kim Richards, but also Kathy Hilton? Maybe, just maybe. But it's all hypothetical at this time.
When asked on E!'s Daily Pop about whether Kim would ever return as a full-time cast member, Kyle said, "Well, I mean, I feel like she would. I would like to think that she would, and fans would be excited to see her back, and there a lot of rumors going around right now, and my sister Kathy is supposedly joining and Kim coming back. All I can say is never say never."
The reality star made similar comments on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
"I would be happy if my sister—I had one sister on, why not have another sister on? My sister Kathy is actually—people don't know this—she's one of the funniest people there is. She's a practical joker, and she's very, very funny. I think she'd be an amazing Housewife, actually," Kyle said on WWHL.
All the Kathy joining RHOBH rumors started when Bruce Bozzi posted a photo of Andy Cohen with Kathy while the two dined at Mr. Chow. "Sign on the dotted line... a true diamond in Beverly Hills.. @kathyhilton! #RHOBH! @bravoandy," Bruce captioned the photo.
On WWHL, Andy said they were dining out and happened to be seated at a table next to Kathy.
"With that said, never say never," Kyle told the host.
On the Wednesday, June 12 episode of Daily Pop, Kyle revealed she almost starred in another reality show before Housewives, one that would've also starred Kim and Kathy. If Kim or Kathy joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle said she knows there would be some bumps.
"I mean, I am not the easiest, and, you know, families are always complicated. So, no, it would be fun at times and difficult at times, because that is life. What can I say?" Kyle said.
