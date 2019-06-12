Wendy Williams Becomes a Hot Topic After Stepping Out With 27-Year-Old Felon

Wendy Williams is single and may just be ready to mingle.

Just a few short days ago, the talk-show host got fans buzzing when she enjoyed a visit to Los Angeles with a mystery man.

In fact, she posted a shot by the pool with a "#verysexyman" wrapping his arm around her. Fast-forward to Tuesday night when The Wendy Williams Show host stepped out in New York with a 27-year-old named Marc Tomblin.

"They were holding hands and she held his arm the entire time," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "She looked really happy. She looks better than she has in a long time—relaxed, smiling a lot and just completely free and in her element."

For those curious to learn more about Marc, we have some details.