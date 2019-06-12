Tom Felton, Rupert Grint and Evanna Lynch Have Magical Harry Potter Reunion

Tom Felton, Rupert Grint and Evanna Lynch walk into The Wizarding World of Harry Potter...

The stars of Harry Potter had an epic reunion on Tuesday, June 11, while appearing at an exclusive preview of Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade. Felton, Grint and Lynch—who starred as Draco Malfoy, Ron Weasley and Luna Lovegood in the iconic series—traveled to Universal Orlando this week for the special occasion. James Phelps and Oliver Phelps—who played Fred and George Weasley—also appeared at the Florida event, as did Warwick Davis (Filius Flitwick).

The Harry Potter stars even took part in casting the levitation spell with fans, getting their wands at the ready and chanting "Wingardium Leviosa."