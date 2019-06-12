Donald Trump Stops Tweeting Momentarily to Issue a Rare "Like" of Rihanna Quote

Donald Trump took a few minutes out of his schedule of tweeting continuously this week to "like" something: A tweet about...Rihanna.

The U.S. President, who last "liked" something on Twitter a year and a half ago and has apparently "liked" only eight tweets ever, issued his presidential Twitter seal of approval of writer and podcaster Heben Nigatu's tweet highlighting a quote the singer made in a June 10 interview with Interview magazine. (That, or Trump's social media editor thought they were tweeting from their personal account.)

Rihanna had said, "It's only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it. If you're not happy, you're not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing. It'd feel like a chore. I never want work to feel like a chore. My career is my purpose, and it should never feel like anything other than a happy place. I've made little things a big deal, like going for a walk or going to the grocery store. I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, 'I need to make time for this.'"

"Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well," she continued. "I'll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous 'P,' which means personal days. This is a new thing."