Ariana Grande Donates $250,000 to Planned Parenthood Amid Anti-Abortion Legislation

Ariana Grande is making a stand in protest of recent anti-abortion laws.

The singer is donating the proceeds from her June 8 concert in Atlanta, Georgia, totaling about $250,000, to Planned Parenthood, the group confirmed to E! News on Wednesday.

In recent months, nine states, including Georgia, Alabama, and Missouri, have passed legislation restricting abortion in a bid to prompt the conservative majority of Supreme Court justices to overturn the Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized elective termination of pregnancy nationwide.

"Ariana Grande's generous donation comes at a critical time—in Georgia and across the country, anti-women's health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion," Dr. Leana Wen, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement to E! News. "This is not what the American people want, nor is it something they'll stand for. Thanks to inspiring support like hers, Planned Parenthood can continue to fight back—in the courts, in Congress, in state houses, and in the streets—against these dangerous attacks on people's health and lives."