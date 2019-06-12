Ariana Grande Donates $250,000 to Planned Parenthood Amid Anti-Abortion Legislation

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 8:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ariana Grande

PapCulture / SplashNews.com

Ariana Grande is making a stand in protest of recent anti-abortion laws.

The singer is donating the proceeds from her June 8 concert in Atlanta, Georgia, totaling about $250,000, to Planned Parenthood, the group confirmed to E! News on Wednesday.

In recent months, nine states, including Georgia, Alabama, and Missouri, have passed legislation restricting abortion in a bid to prompt the conservative majority of Supreme Court justices to overturn the Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized elective termination of pregnancy nationwide.

"Ariana Grande's generous donation comes at a critical time—in Georgia and across the country, anti-women's health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion," Dr. Leana Wen, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement to E! News. "This is not what the American people want, nor is it something they'll stand for. Thanks to inspiring support like hers, Planned Parenthood can continue to fight back—in the courts, in Congress, in state houses, and in the streets—against these dangerous attacks on people's health and lives."

Watch

Ariana Grande Becomes the Most Followed Woman on Instagram

"We are so grateful to Ariana for her longstanding commitment to supporting women's rights and standing with Planned Parenthood to defend access to reproductive health care," the statement continued. "We won't stop fighting—no matter what."

Last month, Georgia's Republican governor signed into law a ban on abortion after a doctor can detect cardiac function in an embryo, which occurs about six weeks into a pregnancy, or two weeks after the earliest possible positive pregnancy test is registered—and often before women know they are pregnant. The law is due to take effect on Jan. 1.

 
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Charity , Controversy , Politics , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton

Will Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards Join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Anna, Elsa, Frozen 2

Kristen Bell and Stephen Colbert Spur Fans To Suggest Hilarious Alternative Frozen 2 Titles

Wendy Williams, Marc Tomblin

Wendy Williams Becomes a Hot Topic After Stepping Out With 27-Year-Old Felon

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

Everything We Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Trip to Africa

Tom Felton, Evanna Lyn?ch Rupert Grint, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps

Tom Felton, Rupert Grint and Evanna Lynch Have Magical Harry Potter Reunion

Rihanna, Donald Trump

Donald Trump Stops Tweeting Momentarily to Issue a Rare "Like" of Rihanna Quote

Joe Biden, Hunter Biden

Surprise! Joe Biden's Son Hunter Biden Is Married

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.