Everything The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Have On Their Wedding Registry

So extra or so basic? The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have released their wedding registry on The Knot Registry.

The stars of season 13 of the dating reality series, who got engaged in 2017, have got their eyes on some pretty expensive items, totaling at least $2,000.

The two are asking for appliances such as a Vitamix blender, a De'Longhi portable grill and Instant Pot pressure cooker. Cheaper items include picture frames and towels. And you can also help fund their honeymoon. Lindsay and Abasolo are also participating in the The Knot Gifts Back registry program, which donates to charities on behalf of couples at no extra cost to guests.

Here is their full list:

1. Lagostina Martellata Tri-Ply Copper 10-Piece Cookware Set ($499.99)

2. Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender ($349.95)

3. Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Stick Vacuum ($299.99)