Married at First Sight's Favorite Couples Share Their Bold Predictions for New Season

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 8:05 PM
And just like that, four more couples have said yes to getting Married at First Sight.
Earlier tonight, Lifetime kicked off a brand-new season of their hit reality show where eight individuals decide to take a chance at love by meeting their future spouse for the first time at the altar.
With help from a group of experts including Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson, the brave individuals agree to tie the knot with confidence that the experiment could provide lasting love. After all, it has worked for a whole lot of alumni.
After meeting the cast in tonight's season premiere, viewers already have their first impressions and favorites for who's going to succeed.
In fact, we decided to ask some of our favorite couples from previous seasons to share their predictions and advice for the duos who are starting a new chapter of their lives in front of millions of people.
"Our best advice for the couples is to relax, have fun and don't sweat the small stuff. This is an intense process so don't add more stress to it by getting in your own way or your spouse's way," AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen shared with E! News exclusively. "Have fun with it, and make the best out of any negative moment. If you can get through this, you can get through anything! We did!"
Kristine Killingsworth added, "Make your marriage your marriage, not what other people want. Be open and honest, not just with each other, but with yourselves. Take a serious look at your values and understand your limits."
And who knows? Perhaps you will end up like Bobby and Danielle Dodd or Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico who are happily married—with babies!
Before we get ahead of ourselves, take a look at what some of your favorite alumni have to say about the new season in our gallery below.
From Season 5
Who's Perfectly Matched: "I think Deonna and Greg are the best matched! They both seem very down to earth and level headed. I'm hoping she can be open with her heart and let him in! I loved that he asked if he could kiss her at the altar. I think that was so sweet and very respectful. I also love Elizabeth and Jamie, not sure how great the match is but something about them is giving me Steph and AJ vibes!"
Who She's Keeping Her Eyes On: "I think they will all need extra help from the experts! It's a crazy process and everyone needs guidance. No shame in that!"
Who's Perfectly Matched: "We can definitely see why all couples were matched. It seems all four have a lot in common and the tools to work through this process and come out successfully. But we noticed right away Deona and Greg are aligned on so many levels. When you have the same core values in someone else when it comes to education, family, religion the rest can be learned or tailored to the relationship."
Who They're Keeping Their Eyes On: "Every couple—even outside of the Married at First Sight experiment—could benefit from the experts advice honestly. Iris and Keith are going to benefit a lot from the experts when it comes to a sexual relationship. Iris has some very strong values and feelings about it, and it makes us nervous that Keith might not have or think is as important and using the experts to navigate through that is going to be so helpful to setting themselves up for success on the front end."
From Season 8
Who's Perfectly Matched: "I believe Deonna & Greg are a solid couple. They've not only been able to accomplish individual personal goals, but they share many of the same values. Although Deonna has dedicated the last few years of her life to personal growth over relationships, I believe the experts feel she has blossomed into someone mentally and emotionally capable of opening herself up to this experience."
Who She's Keeping Her Eyes On: "Jamie and Elizabeth may need the most help from the experts. They both have very strong personalities and Jamie is very particular in what he would like in a prospective life partner. I hope he can be accepting of Elizabeth's unique and high-spirited demeanor, and grow to love the quirks and differences."
From Season 8
Who's Perfectly Matched: "I think Matt and Amber are a pretty solid couple. Both seem down to earth and really open to getting to know each other. Their active lifestyles give them a jump start in finding common interests. I think this match up could be a slam dunk."
Who He's Keeping His Eyes On: "While Keith and Iris seem like a great match up, I think they'll need some additional counseling with the experts. Iris's traditional ideals could be viewed as somewhat stiff by some and completely extreme by others. As long as Keith can continue to carry his patience into his personal life, they can meet each hurdle together."
Who's Perfectly Matched: "So far, we think the best matches are Iris and Keith and Deonna and Greg. Iris and Keith seem like they will have the easiest time prioritizing the marriage and balancing their lives together. They both have strong family support, nurturing personalities and will take care of each other. The match seems very genuine. Deonna and Greg seem solid because they both have strong religious beliefs that could keep them grounded through tough situations. Greg seems very respectful and Deonna can bring the excitement that Greg asked for. With Greg's prior engagement, he learned a lot and could incorporate what he learned into this marriage to help Deonna adjust from the single life that she was used to."
Who They're Keeping Their Eyes On: "We think all the matches look great on the surface, but if we have to pick one couple that might need help by the experts, it'd be Amber & Matt because of the difference in family and lifestyle. They have a common interest in basketball which is great, but Matt travels a lot and is used to life on the road, which might be hard for Amber to handle. Also, it seems Amber has a stronger family bond than Matt, which could be a problem for Amber to digest the fact that her husband does not get along well with his family."
From Season 5
Who's Perfectly Matched: "After picking Kate and Luke last season, I don't think I'm the best at picking solid matches anymore. However after only seeing three weddings so far and if I had to choose, I'd have to say Amber and Matt seem pretty well matched based on their sports background. But again, honestly, what do I know? I was 100% wrong for the Philly season! We shall see how this all plays out."
Who He's Keeping His Eyes On: "With the experiment being only eight weeks long, I think all the couples could use extra help from the experts. All the couples have past issues to get over, and will need to bend the experts ears from time to time regardless of how well they are matched."
Do you agree with our favorite alumni's predictions for season nine? Watch for yourself when Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.
