Meghan Trainor Is ''Devastated'' After Learning About Her Fan's Death: ''I'll Keep You in My Heart''

Meghan Trainor shared the heartbreaking news that one of her biggest supporters passed away.

On Tuesday, the "Good Mornin'" singer took a moment to dedicate an Instagram post to her fan, Jalisa. "I am so devastated by the news of my sweet Jalisa's passing. Since the very beginning of my career I always had a beautiful familiar face at every single show, all over the world, supporting me and making me smile."

Trainor explained that Jalisa was "more than just a fan" to her. "She treated me like I was one of her best friends and I felt the same about her."

She continued, "She made friends everywhere she went and brought people together from all over the world to a community that they call Whalebox (because growing up I had a whale mail box haha). I will never forget Jalisa and she will forever be a member of the Megatron family."