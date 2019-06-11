Katy Perry and Taylor Swift Prove There Is No "Bad Blood'' In the Sweetest Way

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images; REX
Tue., Jun. 11, 2019
It's safe to say there is no "Bad Blood" between these two pop stars.
Katy Perryand Taylor Swift officially buried the hatchet over a plate of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. Katy Perry revealed that she and T-Swift had a girls' night on Instagram and tagging her former foe in the caption. "feels good," the "California Gurls" singer affectionately captioned the photo. She even included a heart emoji!
But that isn't all! The two pop stars appear to have written "Peace at Last" along the edge of their serving plate with two colorful peace signs.
This appears to be the first time that Katy and Taylor have hung out since Katy literally extended an olive branch as a peace offering. Fans will remember that the American Idol judge sent the Reputation performer the branch ahead of Swift's worldwide tour. Swift said that the offering meant "so much" her at the time.
Since then, they seem to have made leaps and bounds in improving their friendship. Perry has even praised the former country singer for beginning to share her political beliefs. "She's setting such a great example," the "Swish Swish" singer praised last October.
Plus, Taylor has included Katy's new hit song, "Never Really Over," in her Apple Music "ME!" playlist, which is kind of a big deal.
Who knows what is next for these two. Maybe a collaboration?
