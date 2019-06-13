"What the F--k?!" Olivia Pierson's Brother Owen Is Tired of Being Her & Natalie Halcro's Second-String Photographer

Womp womp.

Owen Pierson feels overlooked and excluded from the family brand in this confrontational clip from Sunday's new Nat & Liv, despite his cousin Joel Halcro's attempts to convince him that's not really what's going on here. The clip finds Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro's respective brothers (plus Liv's younger sister Sophia Pierson) discussing the ladies' upcoming photo shoot and stepping all over each other's toes in the meantime.

"To be honest, it kind of bugs me that you don't include me," Owen tells Joel, after learning that Nat and Liv had asked the Halcro bro to photograph them yet again, knowing full-well that Owen is a photographer too. "You don't tell me you're gonna do these shoots," the Pierson sibling continues. "And then I find out later and I'm like…"

"Yeah, but they're not my shoots!" Joel argues, adding that he's been "shooting Natalie since she started on all of this" and their partnership just comes naturally now.