Where Are O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson's Kids Now?

Eight and five years old are awfully young ages to experience what will become the worst days of your lives, but that's exactly how old Sydney and Justin Simpson were when their mother Nicole Brown Simpson was taken from them, brutally murdered alongside her friend Ron Goldman at her home on June 12, 1994.

In the ensuing aftermath of that tragic night a quarter of a century ago, the Simpson kids were not only forced to grapple with the idea that they'd never see their mother again, but to watch as their father, retired NFL superstar O.J. Simpson, was accused of the heinous murders and ultimately acquitted of the crime in what would be dubbed the "trial of the century" thanks to the media frenzy it created.

While their father and his "Dream Team" of defense attorneys, which included Johnnie Cochran and Robert Kardashian, fought to undermine the State of California's case against O.J., as argued by Marcia Cross and Christopher Darden, and won, family members were working overtime to shield both Sydney and Justin from the public eye, attempting to protect whatever innocence they had left.