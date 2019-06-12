BRAND NEW
SUNDAYS, 9e|6p

Kim Kardashian Consults a Medical Medium for "Really Bad" Psoriasis Flare Ups: See His Diagnosis!

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 8:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Picture your dermatologist...if your dermatologist had psychic intuition!

Alternatively, get a load of Anthony William in this very intriguing clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, wherein the seasoned medical medium gets acquainted with Kim Kardashianand Kourtney Kardashian over the course of a bizarrely intuitive (or maybe more than that?) first-time client reading.

"Are you a real medium?" Kim asks before the consult gets going, to which he confidently replies, "Yeah. I'm the medical medium. I've been doing this forever, since I was a kid."

Though her older sister is there for moral support, it's the KKW Beauty founder who reached out to Anthony via Instagram after his services were recommended to her by a couple of loved ones. As she explains shortly after introductions, Kim's been struggling with "really, really, really bad psoriasis flare-ups lately" and is looking for some reprieve. She's open to unearthly remedies too, so long as they work.

Watch

Kim Kardashian Hijacks Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve Party

"I'm talking to spirits," the medium informs her, gesturing to different parts of her body with his hands in quick darting motions. "Just going through every organ, looking for the problem."

To Kim and Kourtney's surprise, he doesn't look for long. Hardly a beat later, Anthony tells her "with you, [the problem] is definitely the liver." Happy to report the spiritual guides didn't point out anything else though!

So, um, what sort of problem is Kim having exactly? Also are we still talking about her skin condition?

"What's happening is you've got these deposits of copper inside the liver," the medium concludes, adding that copper is a "dermatoxin" that's released from the liver and damages the skin. To remedy the situation, he prescribes celery juice "to neutralize that copper."

Hear Kim's thoughts on his treatment plan in the clip above! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kardashian News , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian Partners with S’well for Poosh Collaboration

Kourtney Kardashian Debuts New Poosh Water Bottle for a Good Cause

Kendall Jenner, KUWTK 1610

What Did Kourtney Kardashian Do to Make Kendall Jenner So Mad?

Why Is Kendall Jenner So Pissed at Kourtney?

E-Comm: Kylie Jenner, Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner and Her BFF Stassie Pose in Matching Itty-Bitty Bikinis

Kim Kardashian, Psalm West

Kim Kardashian's Close-Up Photo of Psalm West Is One Sweet Surprise

How To Get Through The Week Like Kim Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK 1609

Kourtney Kardashian Explains Exactly What Went Down During Her Vacation With Ex Scott Disick & Sofia Richie

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.