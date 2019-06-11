Hope Solo Opens Up About Suffering a Miscarriage of Twins

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 10:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Hope Solo, Elle

Lia Clay/Elle

Hope Solo is sharing a very personal story.

The Olympic soccer player, who married former NFL player Jerramy Stevens in 2012, is opening up about her devastating miscarriage. In a candid new interview for Elle's July issue, published on Tuesday, Solo recalls running for president of USSF (United States Soccer Federation) around early 2018, while trying to cope with the loss of her pregnancy.

Following her heartbreaking miscarriage, Solo learned that she'd been expecting twins, and that one of the twins was ectopic.

"The doctor said I was hours from dying," Solo tells Elle. "They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube." 

Read

Shocking New Details Emerge From Hope Solo's 2014 Domestic Violence Arrest—Find Out What Happened With Police

Shortly after her loss, Solo appeared at the USSF presidential election in Orlando, where she delivered a speech.

"That speech took a lot," she shares with the magazine. "Even before all that, it would have taken courage."

Though she didn't win the election, Solo says that she "didn't expect" to but she knew that her voice "was important." 

In the interview with Elle, Solo also opens up about her marriage to Stevens, and what occurred the night before their wedding. For those who may not remember, Solo and Stevens tied the knot one day after he was arrested.

Solo shares with the magazine that the couple had a small group of people over to her house on the eve of their wedding.

"We thought everyone could just be happy for us," Solo says. "It was dumb."

However, Solo shares that around 4 a.m. "our two asshole brothers, basically, get into this argument." When police arrived to the house, they saw Solo with a bloody elbow and they arrested Stevens. The article notes that Stevens was released without charges, and the duo wed just hours later.

"It was the most triumphant day," Solo tells Elle.

The July issue of Elle is available on newsstands June 25.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Hope Solo , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's New Never-Before-Seen Photo

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kyle Richards Opens Up About Her Battle With an Eating Disorder: "I Was Very Self-Conscious"

Prince Harry

Fans Can't Get Enough of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Rare Photo Inside Kensington Palace

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's Alleged Stalker Deported by ICE Back to Canada

Pose Season 2

Pose Cast on New Season 2 Challenges, the Show's Continued Importance and Emmy Buzz

John Cena

John Cena Gets Real About Love, Accidental Boners and Crying After Sex

Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Cheekily Says "Who's That" When Asked About Frenemy Paris Hilton

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.