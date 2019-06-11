John Cena Gets Real About Love, Accidental Boners and Crying After Sex

YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 9:31 AM
Don't let John Cena's tough exterior fool you.
While the world knows him as a hard-core wrestler, the WWE star can actually be a bit of a softy. Cena proved this to be true on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
While playing a game of "Behind the Cena," the 42-year-old star revealed the movie that always makes him cry (The Truman Show) and the best gift he ever gave his mom ("security"). He also said he's cried after sex and written a haiku to woo someone.
"It did not work," he admitted, "but I tried."
It looks like the Blockers star is a hopeless romantic, too. When asked if he believes in soulmates, Cena said he did.
At one point, fans thought Cena had found his soulmate in Nikki Bella. But after more than six years together and plans to walk down the aisle, the two called it quits. They've since been romantically linked to other people. The Total Bellas star is dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, and Cena recently sparked romance rumors with Shay Shariatzadeh.
When asked if he's still in contact with his ex, Cena remained tight-lipped.
"That's a wonderful question and thank you very much for asking, but my personal business will stay my personal business," he told Andy Cohen. "I appreciate that. Thank you."
Even after the Bravolebrity pointed out the two had shared much of their lives on TV, Cena remained mum.
"I did. I did. But that time is done. I appreciate that," he said. "Through trial and error, we find out what we value and what we believe in and I really value being able to have moments that are mine."
While Cena refrained from talking about his ex, there were still plenty of topics he was willing to discuss. The wrestler also addressed rumors he spends more than 30 minutes shaving his body—"some days it's more"—and revealed if he's ever gotten an accidental boner in the ring.
"It's something the body does. You just ignore it," he said. "Just ignore it. It's what the body does. You can't be blamed for that."
Watch the videos to see the interview.
