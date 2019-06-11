Lindsay Lohan Cheekily Says "Who's That" When Asked About Frenemy Paris Hilton

As far as responses go, this one is so fetch.

When Lindsay Lohan was asked about frenemy Paris Hilton personally victimizing her, the Mean Girls actress cheekily said, "Who's that? Who's that?"

"Nothing really makes me angry," she added during her interview on Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O Show. "I have no problems with anyone in my life and I'm grateful for that. I'm a very loving person. I mean, if it's going to be good press for someone else, even in a negative way, then I'll pray for them."

In May, while playing "Plead the Fifth" on Watch What Happens Live, Hilton was asked to say three nice things about her on-again, off-again friend Lohan. "She's beyond," the heiress said, calling Lohan "lame" and "embarrassing."

Trying to make peace in girl world, Lohan sweetly responded to the shade. "#beyond friends are true," she captioned a black and white photo of them at the 2005 Happy Birthday Marilyn Monroe Auction in Los Angeles. "Love @parishilton congratulations on your new song!"

Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The duo's feud goes way back to the early '00s. In 2006, paparazzi filmed Hilton laughing as Brandon Davis now infamously described The Parent Trap alum as a "fire crotch." Later, Lohan alleged called the Simple Life star⁠—then denied it.

Come 2017 and Hilton took another jab, recalling a 2006 night out with Lohan and pal Britney Spears"It was just Brit and I out, and then she just, like, chased us to the car and got in," Hilton said. "She wasn't invited."

And of course, last summer, Hilton commented on an Instagram calling Lohan a, "#PathologicalLiar," along with a laughing emoji.

Yes, this burn book is only going to get thicker.

