Lindsay Lohan Cheekily Says "Who's That" When Asked About Frenemy Paris Hilton

As far as responses go, this one is so fetch.

When Lindsay Lohan was asked about frenemy Paris Hilton personally victimizing her, the Mean Girls actress cheekily said, "Who's that? Who's that?"

"Nothing really makes me angry," she added during her interview on Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O Show. "I have no problems with anyone in my life and I'm grateful for that. I'm a very loving person. I mean, if it's going to be good press for someone else, even in a negative way, then I'll pray for them."



In May, while playing "Plead the Fifth" on Watch What Happens Live, Hilton was asked to say three nice things about her on-again, off-again friend Lohan. "She's beyond," the heiress said, calling Lohan "lame" and "embarrassing."