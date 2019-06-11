Prince William and Kate Middleton Meet Adorable Animal Friends in Cumbria

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 9:05 AM

Prince William, Kate Middleton

Andy Commins - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton made a few four-legged friends during their visit to Cumbria on Tuesday.

While stopping by Keswick Market, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with a dog owner named Kerry Irving and his three spaniels. The royal couple had actually met Irving and his 11-year-old therapy dog Max at Buckingham Palace last month; however, it was their first time meeting his two other pups—Paddy, 2, and Prince Harry, 7 months. 

Needless to say, the youngest dog's name gave William a bit of a chuckle.

"I said, 'This is Paddy, obviously that's Max, and this one's Prince Harry,' and he laughed [and] he said, 'Oh yes. I remember you telling us about that,'" Irving recalled.

William and Kate's fondness for dogs should come as no surprise to royal admirers. After all, the couple owns an English cocker spaniel named Lupo, whom Kate referenced during the visit.

"Then Kate was talking about her dog and she said, 'Your dogs are so calm. Maybe we should lend you Lupo,'" Irving said. "And I said, 'I'm quite happy to take Lupo for a walk', and I said, 'You are quite welcome to come with us.' And [William] said, 'I'd love to, I'd really love to.'"

Kate Middleton & Prince William's Nickname for Princess Charlotte

Irving has a special relationship with his dog Max. After suffering a car crash in 2006, Irving battled with depression. He then started walking Max, who was previously his neighbor's dog, to help him through this difficult time and eventually adopted the dog. Now, Irving and his wife use their dogs to help others and raise funds for charities supporting mental health initiatives. As fans well know, William and Kate have championed mental health for years.

Kate Middleton, Sheep Shearing

Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

In addition to meeting with Irving and his pets, William and Kate sampled local cheese from a few market stall holders and spoke with residents about the various organizations that benefit those in Cumbria. They also spoke with volunteers from the local mountain rescue service and community first responders.

Afterwards, the pair headed to a traditional fell sheep farm, where they met members of the farming community and tried sheep shearing.

