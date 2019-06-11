5 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts That Won't Look Last-Minute

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Hey, we get it. We're all still in the swirl of wedding and graduation season and what pops up this Sunday? Father's Day! Now, we have floated some Stylish Dad and one-of-a-kind gift guides your way. But this one is for the procrastinators. Or maybe Dad Day just slipped your mind.

Whatever your reason, you're in luck. We're listing our fave last-minute ideas that look anything but!