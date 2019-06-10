Watch Kristen Stewart, Chris Pine and More Stars Remember Anton Yelchin in First Trailer for Posthumous Documentary

Anton Yelchin's memory lives on.

It's been almost three years since the Star Trek star tragically died in a freak accident on June 19, 2016. Friends of the 27-year-old found him crushed between a security gate and his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which appeared to have rolled down the slope of his home's driveway.

Understandably, his death came as a devastating loss to countless people in the film industry, including his friends and co-stars Chris Pine, Kristen Stewartand Willem Dafoe. And in the newly-released trailer for the biographical documentary, Love, Antosha, those stars are sharing the beautiful story that was Anton's life.

Kristen Stewart, who starred alongside the Russian actor in 2005's Fierce People, shares, "I was so kinda baffled by how good he was. I wanted to be better, smarter cooler, but couldn't even hang with him."