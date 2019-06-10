Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley and More Co-Stars Who Weren't Exactly BFFs

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley are proof that co-stars can have great chemistry on-screen, while pretty much despising each other off-screen.

While the duo heated up TV sets on the CW's beloved series, The Vampire Diaries, for many seasons, they actually didn't get along for the first few months of filming. Dobrev shared this surprising revelation during an interview with former TVD co-stars Candice King and Kayla Ewell for their Directionally Challenged podcast.

"We despised each other so much, that it read as love," Dobrev said with a laugh. "We really just didn't get along the first maybe five months of shooting."