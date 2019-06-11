June 2019 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Emma Watson & More

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 3:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You can never have too many good books. We've already shared our growing list of must-have beach reads and books by boss ladies we love. But of course, we must keep up with what novels, memoirs and nonfiction our favorite stars are soaking up this summer too. Fortunately, many bookworm celebs have their own book clubs with plenty of recommendations to keep our libraries stacked.
From Andrew Luck to Reese Witherspoon, here's a sample of stars' June 2019 book club picks.
The Cactus by Sarah Heywood is the June 2019 selection from Reese's Book Club x Hello Sunshine. "I found myself laughing out loud at Susan's prickly character as she finds herself in a love triangle, navigating family ties and dealing with 9 months of pregnancy at the age of 45," Reese notes on her book club's site. "Hope y'all love Susan as much as I do!"
Emma is part Our Shared Shelf, which makes feminist book recommendations on the Goodreads app. For May-June 2019, the OSS Team picked Pachinko by Min Jin Lee, noting of their selection: "This brilliant, eye-opening novel is about outsiders, minorities, the disenfranchised and yet somehow embraces us all."
JBH heads up the Today show's recently founded book club, and her #ReadWithJenna pick for this month is the fun mystery Searching for Sylvie Lee by Jean Kwok. "Any of us can imagine if our sister or our best friend went missing," Jenna said on Today. "Amy is searching for her sister and the sisterhood is, I think, the most beautiful part of it," adding, "It is a fast-paced book for sure. I couldn't help but continue to read to figure out where she was and what happened to her."
Article continues below
The Indianapolis Colts QB started his club to share his love of books with readers of all levels. His Veteran Pick (for more seasoned readers) for June 2019 is The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion by Jonathan Haidt. (Rookie Readers can check out Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl.)
The frontwoman for Florence + the Machine founded the Between Two Books club in 2012, and usually has a several books going in the club's rotation. One of this month's selections is the lyrical coming-of-age memoir The Terrible by Ysra Daley-Ward. "Yrsa's work is like holding the truth in your hands," says Florence. "It sweats and breathes before you. A glorious living thing."
SJP has partnered with American Library Association's Book Club Central to make recommendations, and her June 2019 selection is Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth by Sarah Smarsh. "[Ms. Smarsh's] straightforward, empathetic storytelling ... brings readers into the heart of what it means to live with brokenness and resilience every day," Sarah Jessica notes. "I look forward to sharing this important book with all of you at your libraries."
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?