Ariana Grande's Grumpy Baby Picture From 1995 Is Such a Mood

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jun. 10, 2019 12:16 PM

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is celebrating her mom's birthday with the ultimate throwback photo.

The 25-year-old Grammy winner took to her social media on Monday to celebrate Joan Grande's special day. "Happy birthday to the most incredible human being in the universe @joangrande see u soooon," Ariana tweeted in a message to her mom.

Ariana also shared several throwback posts in honor of Joan's birthday. In one photo, a baby Ariana can be seen sitting in the grass beside her mom.

"happy birthday best friend @joangrande you are the strongest, most generous, funniest and most fiercely compassionate human being in the universe and i'm so grateful to learn from you and to be your daughter," the "God Is a Woman" singer wrote alongside the picture.

Ariana Grande Is the New Face of Givenchy

In a second post, Ariana zoomed in on the throwback photo, noting her facial expression.

"whatever i was going thru in 1995 .... i'm still going thru it," the songstress wrote.

In a separate post, Ariana also shared throwback videos of her mom.

In the first video, Joan sings the Barbra Streisand and Céline Dion duet, "Tell Him," next to a young Ariana.

Another hilarious video shows Joan reacting to a song Ariana had just played for her. Take a look at the posts above to see her reaction!

Happy birthday, Joan Grande!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
