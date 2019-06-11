What Did Kourtney Kardashian Do to Make Kendall Jenner So Mad?

What's going on with Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the supermodel reveals to Khloe Kardashian that she's frustrated with the oldest Kardashian. According to the 23-year-old Jenner, Kardashian picked on her while in Mammoth for a group trip.

"This past weekend, Kourtney came with me and my friends on a ski trip," Kendall explains in a confessional. "You know, Kourtney and I have been getting a bit closer over the past couple years and I love that she hangs out with me and my friends. But, to be honest, I felt like there were just some moments where she was a bit rude and it really started to get to me at a certain point."

While discussing the situation with the Good American boss, Kendall hypothesizes that Kourtney was just trying to impress her pals…without considering the model's feelings.

"I just felt like she was trying to be cool in front of my friends and younger people that are cool—at my expense," Kendall continues.