What Did Kourtney Kardashian Do to Make Kendall Jenner So Mad?

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 9:00 AM
What's going on with Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner?
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the supermodel reveals to Khloe Kardashian that she's frustrated with the oldest Kardashian. According to the 23-year-old Jenner, Kardashian picked on her while in Mammoth for a group trip.
"This past weekend, Kourtney came with me and my friends on a ski trip," Kendall explains in a confessional. "You know, Kourtney and I have been getting a bit closer over the past couple years and I love that she hangs out with me and my friends. But, to be honest, I felt like there were just some moments where she was a bit rude and it really started to get to me at a certain point."
While discussing the situation with the Good American boss, Kendall hypothesizes that Kourtney was just trying to impress her pals…without considering the model's feelings.
"I just felt like she was trying to be cool in front of my friends and younger people that are cool—at my expense," Kendall continues.
Case in point: Kourt put her "muddy" shoes all over Kendall's car after the latter asked her not to. Also, the mother of three allegedly told Kendall to "chill the f--k out" when she was stressing about losing her car keys while skiing.
To make matters worse, Kendall's friends all laughed with Kourtney and didn't take the model's side. Although Kendall feels that Kourtney put her down to "feel higher or cooler," she has yet to address the drama with Scott Disick's ex.
"I'm so annoyed with Kourtney," Khloe reflects after hearing about the drama. "She is supposed to be the older sister, but it just seems like Kourtney was bullying Kendall the entire time."
Will Kendall and Kourtney make amends? For that answer, catch Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Kourtney Kardashian Explains Exactly What Went Down During Her Vacation With Ex Scott Disick & Sofia Richie
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?