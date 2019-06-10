We Can't Stop Watching Halsey and BTS' Latest Dance Party

So this is how BTS gets ready for a concert event.

Over the weekend, the K-pop band headed to Paris for a special performance at the Stade de France.

Little did attendees know that the group wasn't coming alone. Instead, they were bringing out special guest Halsey to perform their smash-hit collaboration "Boy With Luv."

Before the crowd erupted in cheers and excitement, however, you may be curious to know what the artists were up to before the big show. Lucky for us, Halsey was ready to show all.

"How to get ready for a show: @bts.bighitofficial," the singer wrote on Instagram when showcasing an epic dance party backstage.