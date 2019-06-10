O.J. Simpson Says "Life Is Fine" 25 Years After Murder Trial

O.J. Simpson is living life in the present.

Twenty-five years ago, on June 12, 1994, his ex wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman stabbed to death outside her California condo. O.J. became the top murder suspect—and a national headline. Though DNA from blood collected at the scene was "devastating proof of his guilt," according to Deputy District Attorney Marcia Clark, the NFL star was acquitted of the brutal, double murder. (Read all the bizarre facts from the trial here.)

Today, O.J. is happy and healthy, he revealed during a phone interview with The Associated Press. He lives in Las Vegas with his oldest daughter Arnelle Simpson, travels to Florida often to visit his other children and plays golf nearly every day. Together, they have all learned to look forward and not at the past.

"We don't need to go back and relive the worst day of our lives," he said. "The subject of the moment is the subject I will never revisit again. My family and I have moved on to what we call the ‘no negative zone.' We focus on the positives."