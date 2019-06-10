Broadway Babies Sound Off: Which 2019 Tony Awards Look Is Your Favorite?

Broadway babies and fashionistas alike have to agree that Sunday night's Tony Awards was a very stylish affair.

As musical stars and celebrities from all walks of life gathered in New York City at Radio City Music Hall for the 2019 Tony Awards last night our attention was on more than James Corden's epic intro and continual greatness as the show's host.

We were focused on the fashion! Can you really blame us? Whenever stars come out for an award show killer fashion is sure to follow and the Broadway crowd knows how to dress up and put on a show, which they definitely did on this red carpet.

Stars like Sara Bareilles in a red, velvet Oscar de la Renta gown and Billy Porter in a custom red and pink gown by Celestino Couture (with matching custom Orel Brodt heels) were just two of the celebs who caught our eye on the carpet.