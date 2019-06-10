Broadway Babies Sound Off: Which 2019 Tony Awards Look Is Your Favorite?

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Broadway babies and fashionistas alike have to agree that Sunday night's Tony Awards was a very stylish affair.
As musical stars and celebrities from all walks of life gathered in New York City at Radio City Music Hall for the 2019 Tony Awards last night our attention was on more than James Corden's epic intro and continual greatness as the show's host.
We were focused on the fashion! Can you really blame us? Whenever stars come out for an award show killer fashion is sure to follow and the Broadway crowd knows how to dress up and put on a show, which they definitely did on this red carpet.
Stars like Sara Bareilles in a red, velvet Oscar de la Renta gown and Billy Porter in a custom red and pink gown by Celestino Couture (with matching custom Orel Brodt heels) were just two of the celebs who caught our eye on the carpet.
The Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley rocked a green Pamela Roland gown, with a deep-v and high slit that was to die for while Lucy Liu went for an ultra-feminine purple tulle ball gown by Christian Siriano.
Moulin Rouge star Aaron Tveit donned a navy suit with a pinstripe overcoat that made us do a serious double take and Laura Linney made our jaws drop with another Christian Siriano number...this one was a black velvet crystal gown that showed a little skin at the top.
If those weren't enough fabulous looks to gawk over, both Rachel Brosnahan and Marisa Tomei brought the pretty with their looks. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star looked angelic in her Dior gown and Tomei's floral Ralph & Russo gown was stunning.
Now that you know our top picks from the night check out all of the best-dressed stars below and cast your vote for the one you think should win an award based on their style choices!
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Vanessa Hudgens
The actress showcases a chic look.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Abigail Breslin
The actress showcases a strapless style.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Emily Ratajkowski
The actress and model shows some skin.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Kristin Chenoweth
The performer sports a little black dress.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Tina Fey
The star glitters in gold.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Laurie Metcalf
The actress is all smiles in white.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Sara Bareilles
The performer showcases a chic strapless style.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Jake Gyllenhaal
The actor poses in all-black.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Billy Porter
The Kinky Boots and Pose actor turns heads with this daring look.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Josh Groban
The singer looks dapper on the red carpet.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Gideon Glick
The To Kill a Mockingbird star poses for the cameras.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Jane Krakowski
The actress shows some leg.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Caitlin Kinnunen
The Prom musical star debuts a chic style.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Marisa Tomei
The actress sports a floral look.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Catherine O'Hara
The actress goes back to her Beetlejuice roots.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Regina King
The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress is pretty in pink.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Samira Wiley
The Handmaid's Tale actress stuns in green.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Lucy Liu
The actress stuns in purple.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Brandon Uranowitz
The star of An American in Paris and Falsettos turns heads with this daring look.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Rachel Brosnahan
The The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress debuts a romantic look.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Dominique Morisseau
The playwright and actress is red hot.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Sarah Kate Ellis
The president and CEO of GLAAD appears in a fairytale pink ball gown.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Darren Criss
The popular star showcases a dapper look.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Jeremy Pope
The Ain't too Proud and Choir Boy star showcases an all-black style.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Lilli Cooper
The Tootsie musical actress poses in a mermaid-style gown.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Laura Linney
The actress sparkles in a black gown.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Judith Light
The veteran performer and 2019 Tonys presenter showcases a sparkling look.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Karen Olivo
The Hamilton star showcases a chic look.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Sarah Stiles
The star of the Tootsie musical showcases a lavender style.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Aaron Tveit
The seasoned theater actor, who will star in the new Moulin Rouge! musical on Broadway in June, is all smiles.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Cynthia Erivo
The Tony-winning star of Broadway's The Color Purple turns heads with this daring look.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Candy Spelling
Tori Spelling's mom is all smiles.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Ben Cook
The Billy Elliot and Mean Girls musical star showcases a plum look.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Natasha Gregson Wagner
The actress and daughter of the late Natalie Wood appears in a printed dress.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Patrick Janelle
The Instagram star is all smiles.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Jordan Roth
The producer and president of Jujamcyn Theaters showcases a daring look.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Michael James Scott
The Aladdin musical actor is all smiles.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Clint Ramos
The Tony-winning costume designer poses for pics.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Sophia Anne Caruso
The actress, who plays Lydia Deetz in the Beetlejuice musical, showcases a regal look.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Christopher Jackson
The Hamilton and Moana star showcases a dapper look.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Camille A. Brown
The Tony-nominated choreographer turns heads in a blue feathered dress.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Montego Glover
The Hamilton and Memphis musical actress
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Ashley Park
The Mean Girls musical actress looks lovely in yellow.