Hannah Brown's Reaction to the Battle of the Lukes on The Bachelorette Is So Relatable

Once again, Hannah Brown finds herself dealing with the squabbles of men.

In a preview for The Bachelorette's June 11 episode—it's not airing on Monday, June 10 because of basketball—Hannah is literally in the middle of Luke P. and Luke S. going at it. What she does is beyond relatable.

"I'm really confused, so I just want to hear you both talk to each other about this. Like, what's going on," Hannah says to the Lukes.

Luke S. starts things off, airing his grievances with Luke P. regarding the tequila company—"which doesn't even exist yet"—and how Luke P. said he would clear the air with Hannah, only to twist some things around again.

"You had strongly advised me to go talk to her," Luke P. tries to explain.