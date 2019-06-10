The New Big Little Lies Trailer Teases Betrayal Within the Monterey Five

"So, you're all talking about me behind my back?" Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) asks. And with that, it looks like the Monterey Five are cracking in Big Little Lies season two.

After the premiere episode, HBO released a trailer of what's to come in the remaining six episodes of the second season. The lie, man, it's going to get them all.

In the trailer below, Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) continues to poke around for the truth about what really happened to her son Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) and his relationship with Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) continues to struggle with the events of that fateful school fundraiser and the rest of the ladies appear to be going through their own struggles. And of course there's a costume party because it wouldn't be Big Little Lies without one.