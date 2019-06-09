Kylie Jenner Wears Pink Bikini as She and Stormi Celebrate BFF's Birthday by the Pool

A day after an early Handmaid's Tale-themed party, Kylie Jenner's birthday celebrations for BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou continued throughout the weekend.

Stassie officially turned 22 on Sunday and Kylie celebrated with her by hosting a small pool party at one of her mother Kris Jenner's sprawling California mansions.

Kylie, 21, wore a pink tank-style bikini to the bash. She posted several photos, including pics of her and Stassi, who wore a similar bikini, as well as an image of her holding 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster by the massive pool alongside friend and Star Lash Extensions CEO Yris Palmer and her daughter Ayla.