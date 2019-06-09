Tony Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

It's almost time for the 2019 Tony Awards!

On Sunday, stars such as Judith Light, Regina King, Laura Linney and Aaron Tveit hit the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, where the ceremony takes place.

Light, a two-time Tony winner, is being honored this year with the Isabelle Stevenson Award for her work to find a cure for HIV/AIDS and her support for LGBTQ+ and human rights.

The Late Late Show host and seasoned performer James Corden is hosting the ceremony for the second time, after making his debut as the Tonys host in 2016, when he helped get the televised event its highest ratings in 15 years.

Presenters include Tina Fey, Danai Gurira, Sara Bareillies, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Kristen Chenoweth, Abigail Breslin, Ben Platt, Marisa Tomei, and Lucy Liu.

Nominees include Hillary and Clinton's Laurie Metcalf, Network's Bryan Cranston, To Kill a Mockingbird's Jeff Daniels and Burn This' Adam Driver.