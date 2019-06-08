Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Married! Look Back at Their Journey to the Altar

Instagram
There's a new celebrity power couple in town!
Moments ago, on Saturday, June 8, E! News confirmed that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger tied the knot in front of their nearest and dearest. The star-studded wedding ceremony was held at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, and attendees included the bride's parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, as well as Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Chris' Parks and Recreation former co-star Rob Lowe.
Just over a month ago, Katherine celebrated her bridal shower at her famous mother's home in Los Angeles. In fact, the newly minted husband and wife's relationship blossomed this time last year. Chris and Katherine were first photographed enjoying a picnic in Santa Barbara—not far from where the pair just said "I do!"
So as more details of Chris and Katherine's nuptials begin to unfold, we thought it the perfect opportunity to take a trip down memory lane.
Check out Chris and Katherine's journey to the altar below:
Summer Loving
In June 2018, an insider tells E! News that the Jurassic World star is "smitten" with his new girlfriend, adding that he's "super happy" about the start of their blossoming relationship.
Twinning
The two showcase denim looks as they leave Beauty & Essex after enjoying dinner together in August 2018.
Meeting the Family
Chris and Katherine take things to the next level by spending time with the Schwarzenegger family. As it turns out, the one and only Maria Shriver played matchmaker for the couple!
Time to Play
The two ride Bird scooters around her mom's neighborhood in early August 2018.
All Smiles
Nothing to hide here! The lovebirds sport casual looks on a dinner date at R+D Kitchen in Santa Monica, CA in late August 2018.
Getting Close With the Pratts
Judging by photos shared online of the these September 2018 festivities, Pratt's family and friends welcomed Schwarzenegger with open arms as they all posed together for group photos.
So Happy
Chris and Katherine are all smiles during their outing with Pratt's brother Cully Pratt and friends.
Shopping Together
The two are seen out and about in L.A. after attending a Boy Scout Troop meeting in November 2018.
Instagram Official
"Happy Birthday Chief!" Chris, 39, captioned a series of never-before-seen snapshots of the couple. "Your smile lights up the room. I've cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care."
She Said Yes!
Congratulations are in order, because Chris has officially popped the question. The duo announce their engagement in January 2019, with the future groom writing on Instagram, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"
Wedding Bells
On the topic of wedding planning, an insider tells E! News in March that the celebs are "taking their time," but look forward to including Pratt's son Jack in the ceremony possibly as a "little groomsman."
Here Comes the Bride
Katherine is spotted arriving to her star-studded bridal shower, which a source describes as "beautiful and elegant." Oprah Winfrey is among attendees.
Red Carpet Debut
The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles in April 2019.
Congratulations to the happy couple!