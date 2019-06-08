Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Marry in Romantic California Wedding

They said "I do!"

Chris Pratt wed Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, in front of friends and family, including her parents Maria Shriver and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger. The wedding took place at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, near Santa Barbara, E! News has learned.

Celebrity guests included Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Shriver-Schwarzenegger family friend (and the groom's Parks and Recreation co-star) Rob Lowe. Bridesmaids wore pink dresses with v-necks and tulle skirts. The ceremony and reception took place in separate tents at the ranch.

Rob spent the morning before the wedding golfing with the groom and friends. Arnold and sons Patrick Schwarzenegger and Christopher Schwarzenegger were spotted wearing dark suits and riding on a golf cart together en route to a wedding photo shoot.

The actor began dating Katherine, an author, last summer after being introduced by her mother. Chris announced in January that he and Katherine were engaged

Over the course of their year-long relationship, they have divided their time between Los Angeles, where she grew up and where the actor works and maintains a home, and on his farm in Washington State.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple in April at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

SPOT / BACKGRID

That month, Katherine celebrated her upcoming nuptials to Chris at a lavish bridal shower at her mother's Los Angeles home. Oprah Winfrey was among the 100 guests.

This marks the first marriage for Katherine and the second for Chris. He and ex-wife Anna Faris, who share 6-year-old son Jack, called it quits in 2017 after eight years of marriage.

Congratulations to the newlyweds on their very special day.

