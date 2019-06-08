Kevin Smith Apologizes to Ashley Tisdale After She Accuses Him of Damaging Her Car

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 8, 2019 4:50 PM

Ashley Tisdale, Kevin Smith

Ashley Tisdale was not going to remain silent after a minor car collision with Silent Bob...

The High School Musical actress and singer took to Twitter on Saturday to publicly call out director, actor and screenwriter Kevin Smith, creator of Clerks, Mallrats and Dogma, who lives in her neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills. She tweeted, "Thanks @ThatKevinSmith for scratching my mirror on my car and not stopping. Classy move neighbor!"

"Apologies - I drive like Cruella de Vil in the Hills!" he tweeted back after a few hours. "However, I *did* do a courtesy stop. Then when you pulled away first, I was like 'That's soooo Sharpay...'"

Ashley Tisdale Reveals First Realization That Zac Efron Is Hot

Lesson learned: Kevin Smith, don't make Ashley Tisdale angry. You wouldn't like her when she's angry.

