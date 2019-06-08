Irina Shayk Makes First Appearance Since Bradley Cooper Split

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 8, 2019 4:14 PM
Irina Shayk is focusing on work in a beautiful location overseas amid her breakup from Bradley Cooper.
The 33-year-old model recently visited Skaftafell national park in Iceland for a photo shoot. The trip was provided by Italian cashmere and knitwear brand Falconeri.
On Saturday, Shayk posted on her Instagram page a professional photo of herself wearing shorts and a sweater pulled down over her shoulder on the bank of a frozen lake.
Ali Kavoussi, managing partner of her modeling agency, The Lions, and photographer Giampaolo Sgura shared on their page a selfie of them standing with a smiling Shayk in the same location.
The photos marked the model's first appearances since news of her and Cooper's split was made public on Thursday.
"Seeing Iceland with my loves @irinashayk @giampaolosgura #iceland #irinashayk #giampaolosgura #friendsandfamily #bff thank you @falconeriofficial for such a beautiful trip," Kavoussi wrote.
"Such a great Day with these T[wo] @irinashayk @alikavoussi," wrote Sgura.
It was reported on Thursday that Shayk and Cooper, who share a 2-year-old daughter, had called it quits after four years together. The two have not commented on the split.
