Dream Kardashian Bonds With BFF Cousin True Thompson in Sweet Photos

What a Dream come True!

Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram page on Friday night photos of her 1-year-old daughter True Thompson bonding with her cousin Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian's 2 and 1/2-year-old daughter. In the pics, Dream bends down and gives True a hug and a kiss on the lips as they stand in a walkway outside.

"BFF Cousins," Khloe wrote.

"This is EVERYTHING ❤️" commented the children's grandma Kris Jenner.

Khloe, who is particularly close with her brother, had also shared photos of Dream and True playing together in February.

In the past, the Kardashian-Jenner family has also posted pics of Dream hanging out with cousins North West, Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West's 5-year-old daughter, and Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick's 6-year-old daughter.