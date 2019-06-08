Dream Kardashian Bonds With BFF Cousin True Thompson in Sweet Photos

Dream Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

What a Dream come True!

Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram page on Friday night photos of her 1-year-old daughter True Thompson bonding with her cousin Dream KardashianRob Kardashian's 2 and 1/2-year-old daughter. In the pics, Dream bends down and gives True a hug and a kiss on the lips as they stand in a walkway outside.

"BFF Cousins," Khloe wrote.

"This is EVERYTHING ❤️" commented the children's grandma Kris Jenner.

Khloe, who is particularly close with her brother, had also shared photos of Dream and True playing together in February.

In the past, the Kardashian-Jenner family has also posted pics of Dream hanging out with cousins North WestKim Kardashian and husband Kanye West's 5-year-old daughter, and Penelope DisickKourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick's 6-year-old daughter.

Rob and his family occasionally share photos and videos of Dream, who lives part of the time with her mother and his ex, Blac Chyna, but less frequently than they do with the other Kardashian-Jenner children. Rob himself, who is notoriously private, keeps away from the cameras.

Last week, he posted an adorable video of their daughter saying goodnight to him.

Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

