Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Joins Mom on Stage for Beautiful Duet

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 8, 2019 11:27 AM

Jennifer Lopez, Emme, Daughter, Concert

Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme is a singing star!

During her concert at the Forum in Inglewood, California on Friday, the pop singer and actress brought onstage the 11-year-old girl, wearing a matching red outfit, to join her in singing the end of her single "Limitless." Emme appears in the music video for the song, which is featured in her mother's film Second Act.

The two shared an impromptu hug in the middle of the performance, and J.Lo became emotional, E! News has learned.

"I can't take it! #Emme #Limitless#ProudMama #JLoItsMyParty," Lopez wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the two performing onstage together.

Many celebs praised the duet online.

"I was crying this was so beautiful! Love you both so much!! ❤️❤️❤️" wrote Fresh Off the Boat actress Constance Wu.

"Ohhhhhhh my goodness," commented Jenna Dewan.

Lopez' fiancé Alex Rodriguez attended the concert, as did fellow singer Fergie.

It should really come as no surprise that Emme possesses musical talent; she and twin brother Max are the children of J.Lo and ex-husband and fellow singer Marc Anthony.

In December 2017, Lopez shared a video of Emme singing in her school's Christmas pageant.

—Reporting by Mike Vulpo

