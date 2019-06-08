Meghan Markle Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth to Baby Archie

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 8, 2019 10:19 AM
Meghan Markle has emerged!
The Duchess of Sussex has made her first royal and technically public appearance since giving birth to her and Prince Harry's first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor one month ago. On Saturday, she joined her husband and his royal family members at the 2019 Trooping the Colour parade, an official belated birthday celebration for Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 93 in April.
Meghan and Harry did not bring Archie to the event. Days after he was born, they showed him off in a brief and small, private press photo call at Windsor Castle.
At the parade, Meghan wore a navy Givenchy dress and matching purse by the designer and Noel Stewart hat. She was also seen wearing a third ring on her wedding ring finger.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
The Cambridges watch the flypast.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Charlotte greets her subjects.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
George displays his adorable signature expression.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Queen Elizabeth II appears with her family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
The four smile at the crowds.
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wave to the crowd.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
The Duke of Sussex joins the ladies.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
This marked the first public appearance for the Duchess of Sussex since she gave birth to baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor a month ago.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ride in a carriage.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
The guest of honor.
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has fun with the Cambridges.
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Princess Beatrice, James Brooksbank, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Prince Edward, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton and Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips and their children Savannah and Isla appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
At the parade, Meghan and Harry rode in a carriage with Camilla and Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pale yellow Alexander McQueen dress and matching Philip Treacy hat with floral detail, which she had worn to Harry and Meghan's royal wedding last year.
Meghan and Harry stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the royal family, including Kate, Prince William and their three kids, including Prince Louis, 1, who made his major public debut at the event.
Meghan is believed to officially still be on maternity leave, making an exception for the event, one of the U.K.'s most famous.
Other royals spotted on the Buckingham Palace balcony included William and Harry's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice and sister Princess Eugenie, their dad Prince Andrew, Duke of York, plus William and Harry's cousin Peter Phillips and wife Autumn Phillips' daughter Isla Phillips and Savannah Phillips, who last year made headlines when she playfully teased George at Trooping the Color. The Cambridge children stood far away from the Phililips girls at Saturday's event.
