How Hollywood Is Celebrating Pride Month 2019

by Cydney Contreras | Sat., Jun. 8, 2019 5:00 AM
Pride month is here, which means it is time to celebrate!
Stars are donning their finest rainbow attire in honor of Pride month and, of course, there are plenty of photos to mark the occasion. While there are plenty of colorful t-shirts and ensembles, stars like Jonathan Van Ness showed his pride with a rainbow-colored purse from Balenciaga. The Queer Eye star is doing some minor celebrations in Chicago, where he threw the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game.
Meanwhile, Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy is in the middle of an over 500-mile bike ride from the bay of San Francisco to the sunny beaches of Los Angeles. He is taking part in the AIDS/LifeCycle as an effort to raise money for the fight against HIV/AIDS. In other words, he says he is, "Looking for a big, fat, juicy... donation."
To see how other celebs are showing their Pride, check out the gallery below!
Yasss henny! The Queer Eye star shows off his rainbow styled Balenciaga purse while walking the streets of Chicago.
"happy #pride month! this shirt had me cackling so hard when i saw it," the 13 Reasons Why star shares.
The Olympian and his crew participate in the AIDS/Life Cycle, a 545-mile HIV/AIDS fundraising journey from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
"Happy Pride Month!!!!" the performer shared on social media. "Love always to all my friends in the LGBTQ+ community!"
The Mean Girls star kicks off Pride month by launching his totally fetch Pride Apparel collection with Tipsy Elves.
The pop star reaffirms her support for the LGBTQ+ community by sharing onstage during her 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango performance, "A lot of my songs are about love and I just feel like who you love, how you identity, you should be able to live your life the way you want to live your life and to have the same exact rights as everybody else."
The YouTube star and current competitor on The Amazing Race gets into the spirit on Instagram.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex honor the late Princess Diana while celebrating Pride month, sharing a collage of images that included a photo of Diana sitting on a bed next to a patient at a London medical facility for people affected by HIV and AIDS in 1996.
"Pride is scary for most," the openly gay singer shared on Instagram alongside a throwback photo. "It's scary to love yourself and be proud of who you are. It makes you vulnerable. It's scary to love yourself boldly and freely in fear that maybe you are wrong, or nobody else will love you.
But the relationship you have with yourself is the most important. Build that bond and be kind to yourself."
Rock out, Rita! The pop queen drapes herself in a Pride flag onstage.
During an Amsterdam tour stop, the K-pop singer sends the internet into a frenzy by revealing to a cheering crowd, "I have many different sides of me, like dorky...and LGBT."
