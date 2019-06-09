90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Chantel's Tense Confrontation, Paola's Emotional Letter and More

TLC
by Chris Harnick | Sun., Jun. 9, 2019 8:00 PM
One fight has caused so much drama on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season four. The fight in question between Chantel's family and Pedro and his sister happened during season three of Happily Ever After?, yet it's still the center of their issues.
In the Sunday, June 9 episode, Chantel made her way down to the Dominican Republic to be with Pedro and work on their marriage. What she found when she got there was a disappointed husband—Pedro wanted time alone to reconnect with family and friends—and a mother-in-law who was not happy to see her.
While she didn't have to sleep in her mother-in-law's house and she got Pedro to stay with her in the hotel, Chantel still had to meet with Pedro's mother in an effort to move on from the family fight.
During the tense exchange, which was done with a translator present, neither side really came to an understanding. Pedro's mother said she would've beaten up Chantel's family if she was there at the dinner table when the fistfight erupted. So. There's that.
Meanwhile…
Colt and Larissa
Colt and Larissa continued to argue over the slot machine. "I will make the shirt: ‘My husband is a p--sy,'" Larissa said about his reluctance to go against his mother, Debbie.
In a confessional, Larissa said Colt told her they wouldn't be living with Debbie, but he's 100 percent dependent on her, so she doesn't see the situation changing anytime soon. Debbie said she was going to stand her ground about moving the slot machine and thinks she needs to go. Colt said he thinks they can live together in harmony.
"I'm done, I can't do it anymore. I can't do this. It's just not worth it," Debbie said.
Elizabeth and Andrei
Andrei continued to, uh, not have a job. In a meeting with Elizabeth's dad, the two went back and forth about who was prideful and why Andrei wouldn't ask for or take a job from Elizabeth's father. Andrei said family shouldn't mix with business (despite the fact that Elizabeth works for her father).
Elizabeth, who admitted she might be telling her sisters too much about her problems with Andrei, fought with said sisters about her problems with Andrei. Then, in a tense car ride, Andrei ripped the phone from her hands as she complained about texts from her family. He gave it back, but Elizabeth said that side of him was not OK. "It was very poor behavior," she said.
Russ and Paola
After a visit to a natural birth center, Paola decided to pen a letter to the baby she miscarried. It was an emotional moment as she voiced her fears and said her goodbyes in an effort to focus on her current pregnancy.
"This miscarriage. It does haunt me. You feel so helpless. So many emotions that you‘re going through. It's so hard. But you have to put on a brave face because the man of the house, that's what I feel like I have to do," Russ said.
Jay and Ashley
We're in two different times here. Colt and Larissa are still on Halloween, but Jay and Ashley are already decorating for Christmas. Jay's family is visiting and his sister, Poochie, could tell things were not great between him and his wife. But Poochie didn't know the whole truth. During a one-on-one (plus cameras), Ashley told Poochie all the details about Jay's Tinder time, including new revelations about sexts he was sending, mysterious locations and lies about opening a tattoo shop.
Nicole and Azan
Since Azan's "family emergency," Nicole decided to exercise and take better care of herself, which included dying her hair purple. Her family is still skeptical about the whole Azan situation, but Nicole said she was determined to save enough money to get back to Morocco to see him. Her stepfather, Joe, said he received an email from a Moroccan who said Azan and his family think little of Nicole, call her names and are just stringing her along. The email said there was no store (which is true) and that Azan has no plans to actually marry Nicole. Nicole refused to hear or believe any of it.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.
