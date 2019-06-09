Kourtney Kardashian Explains Exactly What Went Down During Her Vacation With Ex Scott Disick & Sofia Richie

Wait, so three's a what now?

Depends who you ask. Kris Jenner was probably more inclined to say "crowd"—or "confusing family dynamic," at least—during the earlier part of Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, though her kin clearly had other opinions.

"It's just not making any sense to me," the Kar-Jenner matriarch admitted, after Scott Disick's memorable vacation-time Instagram post with Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie last December (yeah, that one) left her feeling thoroughly perplexed and kind of concerned too.

The snapshot in question pictured Scott catching some sun in Cabo, lounging by the pool between his ex and current girlfriend while the kids played elsewhere at the resort. As most social media users will be hard-pressed to forget, the post's caption read, "What more can a guy ask for," followed by, "THREE'S COMPANY." Well then.