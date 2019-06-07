Snooki Shares Adorable Photo of 1-Week-Old Son Angelo Fist-Pumping

Snooki's baby boy Angelo is a week old!

The Jersey Shore star gave birth to her and Jionni LaValle's third child on Thursday, May 30. The couple's new bundle of joy has joined siblings Lorenzo, 6, and Giovanna, 4, in the family. Since his arrival, Snooki has been sharing photos of her youngest son with her fans on social media.

On Friday, the 31-year-old reality star took to Instagram to post an adorable photo of Angelo in striped onesie pajamas. In the picture, Angelo has a post-it note on him that reads, "One week."

Snooki captioned the cute post with the hashtag #ThirdChildVibes and #fistpump, pointing out his closed hand.